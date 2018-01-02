2018 will bring new life to century-old theater

The Farr Best Theater is kicking off the new year with one of America’s most rapidly growing subgenre of country music, the sounds of Texas Music.
On Jan. 19 beginning at 7:30 p.m. the Texas Music Tapestry Ensemble, sponsored by the Mansfield Commission for the Arts, will take center stage of Mansfield’s 100-year-old theater. The acoustic group features award-winning musicians on guitar, banjo, fiddle and upright bass and present a concert of jazz, classical, and Texas folk music.
In addition to the evening concert, the group will provide an afternoon of outreach performances for Mansfield ISD students at Janet Brockett Elementary School.
On the following day, Jan. 20, after participating in the Winter Walk and Snowman Run, participants are urged to stop by the theater to enjoy a showing of the Disney hit “Frozen.” The movie will be at 2:30 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
“The Historic Farr Best Theater was purchased by the city of Mansfield in February 2017,” said Rosalie Gilbert, cultural arts supervisor for the Mansfield Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Extensive repairs and renovations throughout 2017 include fire safety and roof repairs, and new paint, carpet, A/C, and A/V equipment. In 2018 stage light installation will be the primary project. Now that basic updates are completed, the city of Mansfield is happy to present several shows in 2018.”
Gilbert said all “Farr Best Theater Presents” shows are produced and managed through the city’s cultural arts program in the CVB.
“The goal is to utilize the Historic Farr Best Theater as a community cultural arts venue to showcase a wide variety of arts entertainment and support our local performing artists,” she said.
Future activities include:
▪ Thursday, Feb. 15 - 6 p.m.: The Farr Best Theater presents the Highway Sisters. The dynamic country music duo will be the perfect stop for the midpoint of Third Thursday shopping Gilbert said.
▪ Friday, Feb. 16 - 7:30 p.m.: Bring your date downtown as the Farr Best Theater presents a showing of the 2004 romantic hit “The Notebook.”
▪ Saturday, Feb. 17 - 7:30 p.m.: The Farr Best Theater presents Comedy Sportz Improv.
This family-friendly full comedy match will have you rolling in the aisles. You’ll get to join in the fun by providing suggestions for the improv and voting for your favorite team to be declared the winner. Additionally, Comedy Sportz will provide an afternoon improv workshop for MISD high school theater students.
All “Farr Best Theater Presents” shows are general seating available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Doors open 45 minutes before the show.
“The city of Mansfield is dedicated to making the arts available and accessible to all,” Gilbert said. “When community groups present shows at the theater, they set their prices and manage their ticketing. However, the Farr Best can always assist in answering questions.”
More information about all Farr Best Theater events can be found on the Farr Best Theater website, www.farrbesttheater.com, and the Mansfield Commission for the Arts website, www.mansfieldtexasarts.org, or by calling the cultural arts supervisor at 817-804-5768.
About the Farr Best Theater
In addition to the “Farr Best Theater Presents” series, the CVB and Cultural Art program partners with other city departments like the library, Mansfield Activity Center and the Mansfield Commission for the Arts and arts organizations throughout the community to provide additional arts programming.
The Farr Best Theater is also available for rent. Check it out at 109 N. Main St. in Historic Downtown Mansfield.
Comments