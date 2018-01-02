Snowman 5K hopes for another eager crowd

Children can start training now for the 2018 Snowman Run 5K and the Winter Walk, both set for Jan. 20 at Katherine Rose Memorial Park.
The annual Winter Walk follows a one-mile course along the Walnut Creek Linear Park and is open to anyone. The Snowman Run 5K is a timed race for children only.
Participants for both can register online.
The Winter Walk started a decade ago to celebrate the opening of Town Park and the expansion of the linear trail from Main Street east to McKnight Park East. The city added the Snowman Run in 2017 and more than 200 children ran it.
"We know Mansfield families love to stay active, but we had no idea how popular the addition of the 5k race would be," Angie Henley, special events coordinator for the city of Mansfield, said in a statement. "We were absolutely thrilled with the turnout; not just the number of people signed up to participate but the costumes, the enthusiasm..everyone was truly excited for the event and that makes it all so worthwhile."
The timed 5k will award prizes to first, second and third place in each age bracket. The runners all get race shirts with coal buttons like a snowman. There’s also a Snowman Costume Contest that’s open to children and dogs, too. Following the 5K, children can enjoy hot cocoa and s’mores cooked next to a fire pit.
The dogs can also participate in the Winter Walk 1-mile trek.
