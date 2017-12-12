Mayors come together for Red Kettle challenge

Mansfield Mayor David Cook has a title to defend. For several years now the City of Mansfield has won the Salvation Army's Mayoral Challenge of the Red Kettle Campaign.
The competition began in 2009, and the City of Mansfield has won seven of eight times during the "spirited" events.
"We like to win in Mansfield," Cook said.
Last year, $80,480 was raised during the Mayoral Challenge. Of that amount, $63,611 was raised by Mayor Cook and the City of Mansfield topping 2015’s total of $43,321.17.
The competition included the cities of Mansfield, Arlington, Pantego, Kennedale and Dalworthington Gardens. This year's challenge has expanded to include Hurst and North Richland Hills.
To prepare for the challenge, Mansfield has doubled it's bell ringing locations from four to eight.
Volunteers will be ringing the bell at Walmart (Walnut Creek) - from 8 am to 6 pm; Sams - 10 am to 6 pm; Chick-Fil-A (Walnut Creek) - 10 am to 6 pm; Chick-Fil-A (Broad Street) - 10 am to 4 pm; Kroger Marketplace - 10 am to 6 pm; Hobby Lobby - 10 am to 4 pm; Fieldhouse - 10 am to 2 pm; and Big League Dreams - 10 am to 2 pm.
Before Dec. 16, holiday shoppers can contribute to the Mayoral Challenge by donating at the cash registers at Tom Thumb. Counter kettles are also in place at the Chick-Fil-A restaurants on Walnut Creek and Broad as well as Our Place Restaurant at 915 W. Debbie Lane.
The wildly popular Mansfield Pickle Queens will also be ringing the bell again, this year at Chick-Fil-A on Broad Street, on Dec. 16.
New contributors/participants this year include Mansfield Music Place. Vocalist Kameryn McGlothin is scheduled to sing at Hobby Lobby 1 to 4 pm, also on Dec. 16. Mansfield High School - in addition to student organizations ringing the bell again this year at several locations, students are participating in a class coin challenge until Dec.15. Representatives of Mansfield Girls Softball Association will be ringing the bell at Fieldhouse on Dec. 16, and the Mansfield Youth Baseball Association will be ringing the bell at Big League Dreams from 10 am to 2 pm.
“The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Challenge is one of the highlights of the holiday season,” said Cook. “With the continued support of the Mansfield community and local organizations, I am confident that this year's challenge will be even more successful!"
