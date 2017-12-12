Cupcakes on the Christmas menu? They should be

Mistie Underhill has but one goal as it relates to her customers - to "bake” them happy.
By all accounts it appears she's hit upon the right ingredients too as her wildly popular business, Creations Baking Company has been rising to the occasion for more than a year in Mansfield.
What makes the bakery unique is they specialize primarily in cupcakes, cookies, and brownies.
"We offer more than 20 flavors of cupcakes every day," Underhill said. “We make two sizes, a mini and regular size. We change our flavors every week, so there's always something new and different."
Of course with the holiday season in full swing Underhill said they have an assortment of Christmas cupcakes with a variety of flavors and designs for customers to enjoy. However, it's the Christmas cookies that have patrons wanting more.
"Cookies are a huge seller at Christmas," she said. "The cutout iced butter cookie shaped and frosted; we sell so many of those in December. We do them all year around, but there's just something iconic about having them and our gingerbread cookies at Christmas."
Early in her career Underhill’s mother, Deanna had opened a bakery in Cedar Hill. Mistie, a student at Texas A&M at the time, would come home on weekends and help with its operation.
"We had it for 17 years and closed it about three years ago,"Underhill said. "We were working 80 to 100 hours a week running a full bakery. We took a couple of months off and sought the Lord and asked what He wanted us to do because we were exhausted."
She said they had built a large and very loyal customer fan base and as the request came in they gradually began baking operations again, in Mistie's home.
"I didn't really like operating like that so we found a spot in Midlothian," she said. "We changed things and our focus became cupcakes. They're fun, and you can be super creative - hence our company name."
Everyone gets their own creation she said. They also decided to open on just Thursday through Saturday.
On their first day of business in Mansfield more than 1000 people visited their establishment - so many they ran out of the product.
Each day Creations Baking Company sells 800 to 1,500 delectable morsels. The key to their success Underhill said is high-quality ingredients including real butter.
Some of their more unique flavors have been pancakes and bacon, or the sticky toffee figgy pudding.
"We bake them fresh, so they're not old stale cupcakes," she said. "We are real bakers, so we took our knowledge and experience to create cupcakes like our cinnamon roll cupcake. We took the ingredients once used to make cinnamon rolls and swirl it into our cupcake."
Another signature cupcake they offer is the brownie bottom cheesecake which has a brownie bottom, vanilla cupcake and cheesecake baked into it. It's then topped with cream cheese icing.
Underhill said another reason for their success is the price. A cupcake cost $2.75 and a mini just $1.75.
"We have very few people come in and buy just one," she said. "There's a price break also with the more you buy."
Underhill would tell you she's learned a great deal from her mother who's been baking since she was five.
"Many of the recipes are from her childhood we still use today," she said. "We put a lot of detail in them. They aren't just baked and then iced. They always have something going on in them."
Find them
Creations Baking Company is located at 222 N. Walnut Creek, Mansfield.
Hours of operation are: Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can also find them online at INneedACupcake.com or on Facebook @creationsbakingcompany
