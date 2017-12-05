Heard retires as Mansfield city secretary

Jeanne Heard retired as Mansfield city secretary on Nov. 30, leaving a post she’s had for two years.
Though she was in Mansfield for a short time, she spent 19 years with the city of Duncanville and another three years with Joshua before coming to Mansfield in December 2015.
This was just the right time to retire for her family, she said.
"My husband has over 30 years in law enforcement so we decided to retire and we plan on relocating," Heard said.
Assistant City Secretary Susana Marin will be the interim city secretary and the city could have Heard do some work for the city temporarily on a contract basis, said Shelly Lanners, deputy city manager.
"We’re still in the process of getting that worked out," Lanners said.
City Manager Clayton Chandler said the city hadn’t prepared for her to retire so soon.
"We’ve been talking to her, because she’s so good at what she’s been doing, about the possibility of some way keeping her for a while until we get through a period of figuring out what we’re going to do with the city secretary shop," Chandler said.
Heard had big shoes to fill when she came to Mansfield, taking over the city secretary job from Vicki Collins, who was with the city for 29 years.
Heard moved to Texas in 1976 from upstate New York. She went to Duncanville High School and went on to attend the University of North Texas for her undergraduate and graduate studies.
Early in her career she worked in the private sector for Sanger Harris and Great Southern Life Insurance Company. She started working for Duncanville in 1993 kicking off a life-long career of municipal service. At Duncanville, she had a variety of jobs, eventually becoming assistant city manager.
