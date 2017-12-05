Toys for Tots community event on Dec. 6

Get ready for one of the biggest Mansfield ISD community events of the year.
MISD’s sixth annual Toys for Tots Drive is Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 5 to 10:30 p.m at the MISD Center for the Performing Arts.
The purpose of Toys for Tots is to help a child in need who would otherwise go without a gift this holiday season. The public is invited to come with a new, unwrapped toy to donate and stay for the free activities.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a parade. Other special attractions are the student performances, pony rides, kiddie train, Santa Claus appearance, photo booth, games, crafts and much more. (Food will be sold by vendors.)
MISD partners with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and FOX 4 News to make the Toys for Tots Drive one you will not forget. We encourage all of you to come out and support this great cause.
