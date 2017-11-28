Holiday fun begins this weekend in Mansfield

Thanksgiving may be in the rear view mirror but it's no time to let up on the holiday spirit.
Several Christmas activities are scheduled in Mansfield folks can enjoy kicking off the month of December.
Hometown Holidays Festivities at City Hall
Friday, Dec. 1 - 5 p.m. -9 .m.
Join in this annual city tradition, a free fun-filled family festival, to celebrate the kickoff of December holidays, complete with: ice sledding, bounce houses, food, petting zoo, music and of course, Santa Claus. The tree at City Hall will be lit at the end evening then enjoy a stunning fireworks show to cap it all off. There will also be a selection of vendors selling unique gifts and tasty treats to get a head start on holiday shopping. It’s free to attend or see Santa; charge for food, drinks and some activities.
FALALALA 5K at Rose Park
Saturday, Dec.2 - 8 a.m.
The Mansfield Kiwanis Fa La La La - 5K is an annual fun run/walk hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Mansfield the first weekend of December during the City of Mansfield's Hometown Holiday Festival.
Registration is $30. The Kiwanis Club of Mansfield is a community service organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in Mansfield and around the world.
Annie Jr. The Musical at the Farr Best Theater
Saturday, Dec. 2 - Noon - 1 p.m.
Get your seats early for the Hometown Holidays Parade and enjoy a free performance of Annie Jr. right in the middle of Main Street.
The talented performers from Music Place Mansfield will give parade viewers an exclusive show starting right at noon. if you can't make the parade or want a warmer showing, check out any of their other performances at the Farr Best Theater in Historic Downtown Mansfield.
Hometown Holidays Parade in Historic Downtown Mansfield
Saturday, Dec. 2 - 2 p.m.
The events begins promptly at 2 pm and will loop Historic Downtown Mansfield. The parade is free to attend. Some food vendors will be on site to offer yummy treats to enjoy during the festivities.
Holiday Tour of Homes
Sunday, Dec. 3 - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Tour beautifully decorated homes to get into the Christmas spirit with Mansfield Women's Club. Cost for the tour is $25. Proceeds go towards the health, welfare and education of women and children in our area through Mansfield Women's Club.
