Capri Davis chosen to play in Under Armour All-American Match

"It's her dominance. She dominates on the court, and the crowd loves it. She plays at such a high level."
It's not hard for Mansfield Lake Ridge volleyball coach Jessica Tyler to serve up compliments when speaking of one of her players, Capri Davis. The 6'2" senior and future Nebraska Cornhusker will soon have the opportunity to showcase her talents even more now that UIL playoff competition is over.
Davis has been selected to the Under Armour First Team All-American Team. Only 24 of the best high school volleyball players in the nation are selected to participate in the Under Armour All-American Match.
"I am so blessed to have been selected to the Under Armour, All American team," Davis said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to be able to compete in the games in December, and I'm thankful for the coaches and teammates that have helped build me into the player I am today. I'm ready to take on this experience and use it to build on my final club season into my incoming year at Nebraska."
Never miss a local story.
The best players in the country will meet at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, host city of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Convention and NCAA Championship, on Dec. 15. The Under Armour First-Team All-Americans make up the rosters and will put on a show for the audience in the arena and watching on national TV or webstream.
"It's one of the biggest honors you can receive as a high school athlete," said Coach Tyler. "She works hard each and every day she steps on the court."
This season Davis expanded her repertoire on the court becoming an outside hitter and not just a middle blocker. But it wasn't loved at first spike. Those skills were honed during her club team play with the Texas Image in a summer in which they qualified for the national tournament in Minneapolis.
"It was a bit of a challenge," Davis said. "But I've grown into the position."
Davis has a 31-inch vertical leap according to Coach Tyler which allows her to see the court in ways many others can't. Couple that with a reach at allows her to penetrate almost anywhere on the court and you have a formidable competitor.
"But even still I can't say enough about her character and leadership," said Coach Tyler. "The little kids in the stands want to come speak to her, and she's happy to greet them. She's so humble and yet talented with athletic ability; she doesn't let it go to her head."
Davis said it's just "her being herself."
"It's the way my parents taught me to be," she said.
Capri has earned several awards during her high school tenure. They range from All-Tournament Teams, District honors, and team awards, to All-State honors. But the Under Armour is most prestigious one coach Tyler said.
***
Capri’s end of year stats
▪ Sets played – 110
▪ Aces – 56
▪ Kills – 507
▪ Assists – 18
▪ Serve Receive percentage - 2.2
▪ Blocks – 87
▪ Digs – 120
Comments