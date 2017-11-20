Brandon Johnson
Mansfield News

Principal hired at Lake Ridge High School

By Mansfield ISD

Department of Communications

November 20, 2017 10:39 AM

An educator whose first teaching job was in Mansfield ISD is returning after being named the new principal of Lake Ridge High School.

will officially assume his new role on Nov. 27.

The Dallas native started teaching and coaching in 2008 at Brooks Wester Middle School. He started his administrative career in 2013 serving as an assistant principal and later became a principal at a science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) academy.

Johnson said he is happy to be back and is committed to continuing making Lake Ridge High School a great place to be.

“My goal as the new principal of Lake Ridge will be to provide support for students and teachers on the journey to continued success,” he said. “I am excited to join the Lake Ridge community!”

Johnson received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Texas Christian University. He earned his Master of Education in Educational Leadership at American College of Education.

