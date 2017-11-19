Mansfield’s Pond Branch trail nearly finished, with more on tap for 2018

The first phase of the Pond Branch Linear Creek trail is scheduled to open in January just as several other major trail projects will be starting.
The $2.2 million Pond Branch trail project starts where the creek crosses Sycamore Street, then heads south through downtown with a crossing at Elm Street. It continues under East Broad Street, to Mellow Mushroom and ends at Kimball Street.
The trail has several connections into downtown to make the whole area more walkable.
Mary Elizabeth Phillips started her own art gallery, the Lil’ Blue Goat, in downtown Mansfield three years ago. She went on to buy a house in downtown and said the trails will be another piece in the revitalization puzzle.
Never miss a local story.
“Connection is the key word,” Phillips said. “We’re really excited to have our growing and revitalized downtown area connected to the rest of the city. It encourages people to one, be outside, and move through their community a little more purposefully. You’re slowing down your life in an over scheduled and overly hectic age.”
And that’s just the beginning of the city’s efforts in downtown.
Phase 2 of the Pond Branch Trail will extend north to Katherine Rose Memorial Park, providing a direct connection to the Walnut Creek Linear Park. That portion of the trail has been delayed because the city is negotiating with Union Pacific Railroad to route the trail through a culvert under the tracks, said James Fish, park planner with the city of Mansfield.
“My understanding is the city is still pursuing that option,” Fish said. “There’s been no movement there.”
But other trail projects are picking up steam.
Realty Capital’s managing partner Tim Coltart explored the Walnut Creek Linear Park trail at Town Park and is planning to extend that trail west under North Main Street and into the Main Street Loft apartment complex.
The Main Street Lofts welcomed its first residents this month as phase 1 officially opens with more than 300 units.
Phase 2, including the trail connection, will start construction as phase 1 leasing progresses, Coltart said.
“We’re still working on the details on how that happens,” Coltart said. “It’s already stubbed out there and that trail connection is part of the reason we liked the site so much.”
Mansfield has a separate trail project scheduled to start early next year that will connect downtown Mansfield to Town Park and the Main Street Lofts. New 10-foot-wide pedestrian trails will be built on both sides of North Main Street from Oak Street north to Pleasant Ridge Drive. To accommodate the wider trails, the traffic lanes will be narrowed on the approach into downtown.
That project requires approval from the Texas Department of Transportation because the state controls the road there. Fish said they are planning to start construction next year.
On the east side of town, Mansfield is preparing to bid another phase of the Walnut Creek Linear Park that starts at Oliver Nature Center, connects to Philip Thompson Soccer Complex and Walnut Ridge Baptist Church at Texas 360.
Again, the city needs state approval because of the highway plus approval from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Construction could start early next year and would take about a year to complete.
This would leave three gaps in the city’s long-term plan to connect Walnut Creek Linear Park from one end of the city to the other.
Mansfield officials already have plans to extend the trail from McKnight Park East through the Shops at Broad mixed-use project, onto Carlin Road, Cannon Drive and north to Matlock Road, where it will connect with the Oliver Nature Park.
Geyer Morris, the developer for the Shops at Broad, is working with the city to build the trail through the 81-acre development.
Another phase will extend the trail east under Texas 360 and into Grand Prairie where it will meet up with Joe Pool Lake.
On the west side, the Walnut Creek Linear Trail will eventually be extended from downtown to McClendon Park West.
Comments