Mainstage Classic Theatre present “A Christmas Carol”

Ray Cookus stars as Scrooge and Chappell Vann as Tiny Tim in Mainstage Classic Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Willie Pigg Auditorium, 1520 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Tickets are $8-$12; all MISD students are free. Tickets available at mainstageclassictheatre.org or at the door. Amanda Rogers Photo courtesy