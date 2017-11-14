Summit’s choir invited to perform with FWSO

Students from Summit High School’s Jaguar Chorale will be taking the stage with the acclaimed Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO) for the orchestra’s annual "Home for the Holidays" concert.
Officials from FWSO reached out to Summit High School’s choir director, Keli Ferrier, after seeing photos and videos of the choir on social media. The choir students then performed for program organizers in a short audition and received an official invitation to join the orchestra for the holiday program.
“We are thrilled to have been chosen for this honor and are very excited for the big event,” said Ferrier. “We have not taken for granted how lucky we are to have been given the opportunity to do a showcase performance on the Bass Hall stage, and we hope everyone is able to come out and listen.”
FWSO’s "Home for the Holidays" runs Nov. 24-26 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.
The Summit High School choir is one of four local groups requested to perform. In addition, the Jaguar Chorale will perform at 1 p.m. as the opening act for the Nov. 25 matinee.
Students in the mixed varsity choir have been preparing for the event since August. A few of the songs will also be sung at the choir's winter concert in December.
