Epic Waters announces ‘First to Slide’ contest

(GRAND PRAIRIE, Tx): North Texas youngsters will have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to be the first people in the world to experience the waterslides at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark when the park opens later this year.
Park officials recently announced the "First To Slide" contest, which offers kids under the age of 18 the opportunity to submit a short video explaining why they should be the first official waterpark guest to slide down one of the waterpark’s slides - three of which are waterpark industry-firsts - when the park opens later this year.
To qualify for consideration, contestants must submit a creative, family-friendly video, three minutes or less, that makes a strong case about why the contestant should earn the honor of sliding first, giving special emphasis to the contestant’s achievements and talents, both mainstream and quirky.
Videos must be submitted by Nov. 24 and contain the words "Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark First to Slide" in the title and the audio, include the hashtag #epicwatersgp, and meet other criteria.
Richard Coleman, Principal, American Resort Management, said that the idea for the contest sprang from the waterpark’s numerous "first" and "largest" claims to fame.
"Epic Waters will be the first indoor/outdoor retractable roof waterpark in North Texas, as well as the largest waterpark under a retractable roof in the United States. So, it just seemed fitting to do something extra special in honor of our Grand Opening," he explained.
"Once we started thinking in that direction, it didn’t take us long to come up with the idea of giving our youngest community members the chance to win lifetime bragging rights as the waterpark’s first sliders. We can’t wait to see what they come up with."
For more information: www.epicwatersgp.com, Facebook, info@epicwatersgp.com, or call 817-337-3131.
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark: [Set to open late 2017]
Located in Grand Prairie, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is an incredible, 80,000 square-foot, indoor/outdoor, retractable-roof waterpark that will offer daily, year-round admission when the park opens in late 2017. Billed as a "cruise ship on land," the park features attractions for every member of the family and for groups large and small, including waterslides, private event areas and more. Park amenities include 11 slides, an outdoor wave pool with "tsunami surge," one of the longest lazy rivers in Texas, an activity pool, a children’s area, a 4,000 square-foot arcade, cabanas, concession areas and a full-service bar.
