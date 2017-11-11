First ever Veterans Day parade sees great turnout in Mansfield

Hundreds lined Broad Street before filing into R.L Anderson Stadium on Saturday to celebrate Veterans Day in the City of Mansfield.
"The turnout is energizing this morning," said Mayor David Cook. "I love the opportunity to honor our Veterans."
The City of Mansfield, along with Mansfield Churches FOR THE CITY joined forces with the American Legion, Post 624 and the Mansfield Independent School District, to honor Veterans at the city's first-ever Veterans Day Parade.
Participants in the parade included marching bands from Mansfield High School and Legacy High, as well as JROTC groups from all five MISD high schools. Other groups represented included the American Legion, all military branch local recruitment offices, Veteran's organizations, Mansfield ISD and the City of Mansfield - with Mayor David Cook, one of the project's first big supporters, serving as the Co-Grand Marshall.
The parade began at R.L. Anderson Stadium and made a loop traveling east on Magnolia to Wisteria Street and then south before turning onto East Broad Street. After passing in front of the Public Safety Building, the parade procession went back to R.L. Anderson where an honorary salute took place.
Lance Winter: 817-390-7274
Twitter: @Lancewinter
Comments