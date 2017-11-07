Louise Cabaniss Elementary School welcomes new principal

Louise Cabaniss Elementary School is under new leadership after Sheryl Suchsland was appointed as the school’s principal.
The position was left vacant when Dr. Kisha McDonald was named the new principal of T.A. Howard Middle School.
Suchsland brings 18 years of experience in education to Cabaniss Elementary School. She started her career teaching middle school science in 1997 and came to Mansfield ISD in 2003 as a science teacher at T.A. Howard Middle School.
She served as team leader, department chair and the gifted and talented specialist. Suchsland then served as a science teacher and gifted and talented specialist at Mary Lillard Intermediate School.
Before accepting the role as Cabaniss’ new principal, the Kansas native was the assistant principal at D.P. Morris Elementary School. She said she is thrilled to be part of the Cowboy family.
“My main objective is to create a school culture that promotes the ongoing improvement of learning and teaching for all students and staff,” said Suchsland. “I will do everything I can to make sure students come first and that it will be an amazing year of academic and social growth for each student.”
Suchsland received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Central Oklahoma and a Master of Educational Administration from Lamar University.
Her first day as the principal of Cabaniss Elementary School was Oct. 31.
