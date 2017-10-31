East Broad overhaul will close lanes for 10 months

All traffic on East Broad Street will be crammed into two lanes on Nov. 1 as workers start widening the road from U.S. 287 to Cannon Drive.

When completed in August, the $6.5 million project will expand East Broad Street from four lanes to six lanes along the half-mile stretch.

It’s scheduled to wrap up just as the Mansfield StarCenter opens in September. The road project was necessary to handle additional traffic anticipated from the dual ice rink and the 500,000-square-foot Shops at Broad project.

The stores, restaurants and apartments are expected to open in the fall of 2018.

The new lanes will be added within the median so the outer limits of East Broad Street won’t change, said Bart VanAmburgh, director of public works.

"All existing lanes will be reconstructed as well to a much higher strength for a longer pavement life," he said.

It will still be a divided roadway but the median won’t be as wide.

The new westbound lanes are scheduled to be completed by April. Then, traffic will shift to those lanes so the eastbound side can be rebuilt.

Other improvements include a traffic signal at Regency Parkway, which will be the main entrance to the Shops at Broad. There will also be dual left turn lanes on East Broad Street at Cannon Drive.

The East Broad Street improvements will extend about 600 feet beyond the Cannon Drive intersection so there will be a transition area.

About 140 feet of Cannon Drive will also be reconstructed so it can handle additional traffic. Carlin Road will be improved later when the eastern phase of the Shops at Broad develops, VanAmburgh said.

Also, Regency Parkway will be extended south to Heritage Parkway, providing another northbound arterial street. The Regency Parkway project is expected to be completed by April.

JLB Contracting, LLC won the $5.8 million bid for the job. Other costs totaling $700,000 include surveying fees, material testing and a 5 percent contingency, VanAmburgh said.

Because the East Broad Street and Regency Parkway projects are driven by a retail development, the road project will be funded by the Mansfield Economic Development Corp’s half-cent sales tax.