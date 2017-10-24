Saltgrass Steak House leading a stampede of new restaurants into Mansfield market

Saltgrass Steak House has announced a 7,240-square-foot restaurant to add more heat to the competitive restaurant market in Mansfield.
Saltgrass wants to build on 2 acres on the northbound U.S. 287 frontage road between Debbie Lane and F.M. 157 next to the Baylor Emergency Medical Center.
Saltgrass currently has 14 locations in North Texas, including two in Arlington.
The City Council got its first look at the zoning change Monday and approved it unanimously. The change from community business district to planned development requires two more affirmative votes to pass.
Saltgrass is part of Houston-based Landry’s Inc., which is owned by Tilman Fertitta, who recently purchased the Houston Rockets NBA team.
The restaurant will back up to homes on Forest Park Circle, where residents have concerns about light, drainage and the loss of trees.
Councilman Stephen Lindsey asked the developer to save as many trees as possible and possibly having less parking near the homes. The timing of the trash pickup is also a concern.
Councilman Terry Moore pushed the developer to put up a masonry wall that will provide permanent security, noise and light abatement for the neighbors.
"They’re your customers. They’re why you’re coming here," Moore said.
The development is saving about 20 trees on the site and will have to replace any trees with one of comparable size.
The project will return for a second vote Nov. 13.
Saltgrass had previously been shown on promotional material for the Shops at Broad mixed-use project at the northeast corner of U.S. 287 and East Broad Street. It was meant to be representative of what CBRE was seeking for that project, not what was actually coming.
The only confirmed tenants for The Shops at Broad are Flix Brewhouse, Academy Sports & Outdoors, At Home and Starbucks.
Mansfield already has its share of steak restaurants, including Texas Roadhouse that’s less than two miles south on the same frontage road. There’s also local favorite Steven’s Garden & Grill in downtown.
The Backyard will add even more places to eat in downtown Mansfield next year. The project will feature Twisted Root Burger Co, Tacos and Avocados and an ice cream shop called Hypnotic Emporium.
The Twisted Root is scheduled to open in January, said Jason Boso, who owns the restaurants. The other restaurants are scheduled to open by June, he said.
"I’m trying to get them to move as fast as possible," Boso said.
The Tex-Mex concept Tacos and Avocados replaces Quincy’s Chicken Shack that was previously proposed.
The plan also includes an on-site brewery called By the Horns Brewery.
"We’re going to brew beer at this location," Boso said.
It’s called The Backyard because it features an expansive outdoor patio, treehouse and tailgate game area. There’s also a stage for live music.
All three restaurants are owned by the same company so they have one liquor license, allowing patrons to consume beverages throughout the Backyard area.
It’s also connected to the Pond Branch Linear Park trail that’s under construction in downtown now. Long-term, the city plans to connect the Pond Branch trail to the Walnut Creek Linear Park at Katherine Rose Memorial Park
