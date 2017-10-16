Mansfield’s ghostly story discussed on tour

Have you ever heard the name John Guest referenced in Mansfield’s historical lore?
He’s famous for one thing — murder!
Unfortunately, he was on the receiving end of the violent temperament of his nephew, killed in 1913 in what’s known today as the Mansfield Historical Museum. Rumor has it his spirit still inhabits the former grocery store turned museum. On Oct. 19 and 20 Vern Raven, museum manager, invites thrill seekers to tour the building, and several other stops in downtown Mansfield, for the second annual Ghost Tour.
The fun begins at 6 p.m. and goes to 8 p.m. Raven says the ghost stories of old Mansfield come from actual historical events and tales told by residents who say they witnessed the events.
Buy tickets in advance at mgt2017.eventbrite.com and reserve your tour at the museum; adults $10, children under 12 $5, and $15 at the door if space is available.
There’s the story of McDougal, the ghost in the Farr Best Theater. How did he get his name? You’ll find out. He may still be there.
“There are ghosts all along Main Street,” Raven said. “Fire Station #1, everyone knows that story. Do you?”
Raven said people have seen ghostly images in the windows around downtown.
Don’t miss out. For more information contact the Mansfield Historical Museum at 817-473-4250.
