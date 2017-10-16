Mansfield News

Mansfield’s ghostly story discussed on tour

By Lance Winter

lwinter@star-telegram.com

October 16, 2017 12:58 PM

Have you ever heard the name John Guest referenced in Mansfield’s historical lore?

He’s famous for one thing — murder!

Unfortunately, he was on the receiving end of the violent temperament of his nephew, killed in 1913 in what’s known today as the Mansfield Historical Museum. Rumor has it his spirit still inhabits the former grocery store turned museum. On Oct. 19 and 20 Vern Raven, museum manager, invites thrill seekers to tour the building, and several other stops in downtown Mansfield, for the second annual Ghost Tour.

The fun begins at 6 p.m. and goes to 8 p.m. Raven says the ghost stories of old Mansfield come from actual historical events and tales told by residents who say they witnessed the events.

Buy tickets in advance at mgt2017.eventbrite.com and reserve your tour at the museum; adults $10, children under 12 $5, and $15 at the door if space is available.

There’s the story of McDougal, the ghost in the Farr Best Theater. How did he get his name? You’ll find out. He may still be there.

“There are ghosts all along Main Street,” Raven said. “Fire Station #1, everyone knows that story. Do you?”

Raven said people have seen ghostly images in the windows around downtown.

Don’t miss out. For more information contact the Mansfield Historical Museum at 817-473-4250.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief

    Mansfield firefighter Daniel Gaskey took down an armed robber when he stopped in at Oasis Food Mart in Midlothian for an energy drink in late June.

Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief

Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief 1:17

Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief
Marvel fans, the wait is over. Here's the first 'Black Panther' trailer 2:20

Marvel fans, the wait is over. Here's the first 'Black Panther' trailer

Watch Matthew McConaughey and other famous Texas and OU alums play their own Red River Rivalry 2:17

Watch Matthew McConaughey and other famous Texas and OU alums play their own Red River Rivalry

View More Video