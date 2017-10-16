All-male middle school classes seeing early success

More Videos 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 Pause 1:40 Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 0:41 Load up on zinc - a new UT Arlington study says it can halt the growth of cancer cells 1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:10 Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 4:21 'One of the players should beat you to death': Women sportswriters listen to #morethanmean tweets 0:21 SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 1:28 Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse 8:01 Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See how a Mansfield middle school looks to improve boys' test scores with all-male classes To help bridge the gap between male and female test scores, T.A. Howard Middle School launched the Men of Tomorrow program, offering all-male classes with a curriculum targeting their specific learning needs. See how 97 boys are improving their academics, with the help of their male mentors To help bridge the gap between male and female test scores, T.A. Howard Middle School launched the Men of Tomorrow program, offering all-male classes with a curriculum targeting their specific learning needs. See how 97 boys are improving their academics, with the help of their male mentors Mansfield ISD

