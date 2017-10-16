All-male middle school classes seeing early success

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Pause
Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Load up on zinc - a new UT Arlington study says it can halt the growth of cancer cells 0:41

Load up on zinc - a new UT Arlington study says it can halt the growth of cancer cells

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

'One of the players should beat you to death': Women sportswriters listen to #morethanmean tweets 4:21

'One of the players should beat you to death': Women sportswriters listen to #morethanmean tweets

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse 1:28

Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun 8:01

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

  • See how a Mansfield middle school looks to improve boys' test scores with all-male classes

    To help bridge the gap between male and female test scores, T.A. Howard Middle School launched the Men of Tomorrow program, offering all-male classes with a curriculum targeting their specific learning needs. See how 97 boys are improving their academics, with the help of their male mentors

To help bridge the gap between male and female test scores, T.A. Howard Middle School launched the Men of Tomorrow program, offering all-male classes with a curriculum targeting their specific learning needs. See how 97 boys are improving their academics, with the help of their male mentors Mansfield ISD
To help bridge the gap between male and female test scores, T.A. Howard Middle School launched the Men of Tomorrow program, offering all-male classes with a curriculum targeting their specific learning needs. See how 97 boys are improving their academics, with the help of their male mentors Mansfield ISD

Mansfield News

All-male middle school classes seeing early success

By Mansfield ISD

Department of Communications

October 16, 2017 12:51 PM

When administration at a Mansfield ISD middle school noticed a gap in male and female performance on test scores, they implemented a unique learning experience in hopes of increasing performance.

New this school year, T.A. Howard Middle School launched a program called Men of Tomorrow. It’s an opportunity for male students to receive all of their core content instruction in an all-male setting.

Ninety-seven boys are currently enrolled. Seven male teachers, including one for special education, are designated to the program.

Staff say before they started, they created a committee and sent out a community survey, which included input from students, to determine how to improve the learning experience for males.

“We did this to meet the specific learning needs,” said assistant principal Brad Schilder. “We identified three research-based best practices that coincide with their desires and how they wanted to learn.”

The key for engagement, he said, is the use of visual aids, movement within the classroom setting and a need for competition.

Although their core classes are all-male classes taught by male teachers, the students still have the opportunity to partake in other extracurricular activities.

“I like Men of Tomorrow because I feel like I get more work done, and the teachers understand me,” said Sebastian Haros, a seventh-grader. ”Having a male mentor is important.”

The program is in its first year, but results are already being made.

“We have seen a reduction in disciplinary issues. We have also seen an increase in academic achievement,” Schilder explained.

Schilder said it’s still too early to know where Men of Tomorrow will go in the future, but the program has the potential to expand pretty quickly.

For more information about T.A. Howard's Men of Tomorrow program, visit the school's website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Pause
Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Load up on zinc - a new UT Arlington study says it can halt the growth of cancer cells 0:41

Load up on zinc - a new UT Arlington study says it can halt the growth of cancer cells

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

'One of the players should beat you to death': Women sportswriters listen to #morethanmean tweets 4:21

'One of the players should beat you to death': Women sportswriters listen to #morethanmean tweets

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse 1:28

Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun 8:01

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

  • Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief

    Mansfield firefighter Daniel Gaskey took down an armed robber when he stopped in at Oasis Food Mart in Midlothian for an energy drink in late June.

Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief

View More Video