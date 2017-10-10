Mansfield News

Registration opened for fall adult education classes

October 10, 2017 12:18 AM

The Mansfield ISD Adult Education Program is rolling out eight new courses that will be offered this fall.

The classes cover topics such as cooking, technology and welding.

Registration began Monday, Oct. 2 and is open to residents from all areas. Registration closes for most classes on Friday, Oct. 27.

Space is limited for each class, so interested parties are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

The goal of MISD’s Adult Education Program is to serve the community by promoting lifelong learning. The classes within the program encourage personal growth while providing affordable and fun courses.

For more information, visit the MISD Adult Education Program webpage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief

Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief 1:17

Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief
Carlisle pleased with Mavericks' preseason progress 0:55

Carlisle pleased with Mavericks' preseason progress
Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

View More Video