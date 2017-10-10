Registration opened for fall adult education classes

The Mansfield ISD Adult Education Program is rolling out eight new courses that will be offered this fall.
The classes cover topics such as cooking, technology and welding.
Registration began Monday, Oct. 2 and is open to residents from all areas. Registration closes for most classes on Friday, Oct. 27.
Space is limited for each class, so interested parties are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.
The goal of MISD’s Adult Education Program is to serve the community by promoting lifelong learning. The classes within the program encourage personal growth while providing affordable and fun courses.
For more information, visit the MISD Adult Education Program webpage.
