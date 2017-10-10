First anniversary of service for DAR

Quanah Parker Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be celebrating their First Anniversary of Service on Oct. 14, at The Loft at First Methodist Church on 777 N. Walnut Creek in Mansfield. The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all women interested in learning more about DAR are encouraged to attend. The meeting will include an induction of Charter Members, 18 new by application, reinstatement or transfer. The Quanah Parker Chapter has had a 72 percent increase in membership since creation.
In the first year of Service the Quanah Parker Chapter sponsored Taya Kyle for the DAR Distinguished Citizen Award on March 18. Kyle was honored for her work as founder of Chris Kyle Frog Foundation which supports veterans, first responders and their families. The Quanah Parker Chapter also sponsored Dakota Rankin for the Thatcher Award of the Junior American Citizens Committee.
The Quanah Parker Chapter is a new chapter for “busy women” who want to honor their American Revolution patriots and serve their community. Lorena Rankin, Organizing Chapter Regent and Jeannie Deakyne, Vice Regent, have completed the New Horizons Course Leadership for NSDAR. Doris Boerio, Jane Cull and Claudette Willis completed the New Member Course of learning about society for NSDAR.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 177,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.
Comments