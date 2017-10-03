MISD earns superior grade infinancial integrity

School FIRST logoMansfield ISD has once again upheld its excellence in financial accountability by earning a Superior rating in the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST).
It is the 15th consecutive year that MISD has achieved the system’s highest rating, meaning the district has earned a superior grade since the inception of the state’s financial accountability system.
School FIRST was developed by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to state legislation. The primary goal of the system is to achieve quality performance in the management of a school district’s financial resources. It is a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.
Ratings for 2017 were based on budgetary and financial data reported for the 2015-16 fiscal year. Mansfield ISD passed all 15 indicators measured and received an “A” or Superior rating.
“The scoring for this year was more stringent, and there were more points required to achieve a rating of Superior. Despite that, the district was still able to earn top marks,” said Dr. Karen Wiesman, associate superintendent of business and finance. “I’m very proud of the work done by the business services department to ensure that our tax dollars are appropriately accounted for and reported accurately.”
Each Texas school district is required to prepare an annual financial accountability report for School FIRST.
