Back-to-School Bash committee receives Community Partnership Award

Through the Mansfield ISD Community Partnership Award, the district shows appreciation for local organizations that significantly contribute back to the district.
The recognition was recently given to the many volunteers who make up the Mansfield ISD Back-to-School Bash committee.
The committee was an integral part in launching the MISD Back-to-School Bash in 2016 and hosting the second annual event in 2017. The purpose of the event is to set up MISD students for success through free supplies and health services while providing them with fun activities.
Local businesses, churches, organizations, municipalities, schools and departments all work together for the bash with the goal of helping students and their families. The committee members’ time and service help make the MISD Back-to-School Bash an event to remember for its 14,000 attendees.
Mansfield ISD's Back-to-School Bash committee was formally honored at the regular school board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
