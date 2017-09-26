Six MISD students named National Merit semifinalists

Six Mansfield ISD seniors are in the less than one percent of high school students in the U.S. to be named National Merit Semifinalists.
The distinction is given by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation based on top scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
Out of 1.6 million entrants, only 16,000 students are selected as National Merit Semifinalists. In February, 15,000 of those students will be named finalists.
The academically talented high school seniors will then have an opportunity to continue in the competition for approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be offered in the spring.
“Mansfield ISD could not be more proud of our National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists,” said Dr. Sean Scott, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “This prestigious achievement is a direct reflection of the hard work and care of the MISD teachers, community, and of course, the students and their families.”
National Merit Semifinalists are:
▪ Ryan King – Legacy High School
▪ Nathan Haslam – Legacy High School
▪ Kayla Nguyen – Mansfield High School
▪ Hayley Ullman – Mansfield High School
▪ Nicholas Vo – Lake Ridge High School
▪ Jacob Weaver – Summit High School
National Merit Semifinalists are selected based on their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.
The National Merit Scholarship Program was founded in 1955 to identify and honor scholastically talented American youth and to encourage them to develop their abilities to the fullest.
