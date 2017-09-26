Mansfield ISD bands receive mark of excellence

Four Mansfield ISD band ensembles won the 2017 Mark of Excellence from The Foundation for Music Education for their outstanding performances.
The Mark of Excellence is a national competition, entered by recordings, in which the top quarter of entrees are selected as National Winners. The second quarter receive Commended Honors.
This year, 278 musical ensembles from 38 states entered the competition. The music is judged and ranked by nationally renowned adjudicators.
MISD ensembles and band directors recognized were:
▪ The Lake Ridge High School Wind Symphony, directed by Brad Bonebrake, was selected as a National Winner. The group was also named winners in the New Music Division.
▪ The Summit High School Wind Symphony, directed by Chris Kanicki, was selected as a National Winner.
▪ The T.A. Howard Middle School Honor Band, directed by Nathaniel Neugent, was selected as a National Winner.
▪ The Timberview High School Wind Symphony, directed by Eric Mullins, was selected as a Commended Winner.
The winners will be recognized in publications and at regional and national conventions. All of the groups will receive trophies, comments from the adjudicators and a compilation recording of the National Winners.
Comments