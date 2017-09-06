Mansfield police searching for suspect in hit-and-run fatality

Mansfield police continue to search for the driver of a white or silver 2003 to 2006 Ford Expedition or Lincoln Navigator who may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of South Main Street about 6:50 a.m. Aug. 5, according to the police.

The victim, identified as Damen Flury, 23, of Palestine, was walking south on the shoulder when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office ruled that Flury’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest.

The vehicle may have extensive damage to the front of the passenger side, police said.

Police are asking anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation to contact the tip line at 817-276- 4750 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.