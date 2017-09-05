Caring Place hires a familiar face for its new director

Teresa Washington is coming back to nonprofits, this time as developmental director of The Caring Place on West Broad Street.
Her goal will be to increase fundraising and awareness so the clinic can get more doctors to volunteer, stay open more hours and hire a full time nurse.
The no fee medical clinic treats low-income and uninsured patients who need a primary care physician, dentist or ophthalmologist.
If her name sounds familiar, it’s because Washington spent six years as the executive director of the Wesley Mission Center at the First United Methodist Church in Mansfield.
"I consider it a ministry. I have always been in nonprofits so it made sense because i have a passion for at-risk people and an underserved population," Washington said. "More than ever, people are really in need of medical care."
For the last three years, she’s worked in the Children’s Ministry at Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie. She helped them move into a new facility and, with that job done, decided it was time to get back to nonprofits.
The mission at The Caring Place, located at 901 W. Broad St., spoke to her and she saw the opportunity to really help.
Right now, Dr. Wendy Collini and others see patients a few hours a week as they volunteer their time away from their regular practice. John Peter Smith Hospital also has an office there.
"We need to expand the hours because the need is great," Washington said. "Nobody wants me to do a root canal or an extraction I promise you that. I will love the, pray for them and encourage them."
The Caring Place recently started a partnership with the Agape Clinic in Dallas so they can refer some patients there if they can’t treat them.
Stoney Short, president of The Caring Place board, said it was encouragement from The Agape Place that led them to hire Washington.
"We have some great volunteers there through the doctors and the staff but we realize we aren’t fulfilling the mission that we were called to do," Short said. "This will give us the opportunity to reach out to the community and find more volunteers and look for more resources to fund it so we can have more full-time staff."
