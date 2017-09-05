Mansfield ISD partners up to provide relief to hurricane victims

Mansfield ISD is partnering with the Salvation Army to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The hurricane made landfall in Texas on Friday, Aug. 29. Neighborhoods in its path received damage and historic flooding. Many people in the area are now displaced.
MISD is asking the community to help our fellow Texans by donating one or more of the following items:
▪ Cases of bottled water
▪ Cases of Gatorade
▪ Granola bars
▪ New Toothbrushes
▪ New Toothpaste
▪ New and unopened disposable diapers
▪ New and unopened baby wipes
Those who would like to donate are asked to bring the items to a nearby MISD school until Friday, Sept. 8.
District warehouse staff will be picking up all of the collected items and delivering them to the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army will then transport the items to the Gulf Coast areas for distribution.
