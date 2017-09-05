Dr. Vaszauskas in top five for State Superintendent of the Year award

Mansfield ISD Superintendent Dr. Jim Vaszauskas is a top five finalist for the state's Superintendent of the Year award.
The award, sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), recognizes exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership.
Dr. Vaszauskas won the regional award Opens a New Window. in July. He is among the remaining five public school administrators who could be named the Texas Superintendent of the Year.
The state selection committee, which interviewed regional winners Aug. 25-26, targeted such issues as advocacy efforts during the regular and special sessions and the importance of all staff members’ contributions to a district’s success. The committee also explored the ever-changing challenges facing education leaders as they focus on initiatives and programs that truly benefit students.
Never miss a local story.
Dr. Vaszauskas serves approximately 34,500 students in Mansfield ISD and has 17 years of administrative experience. He has led the district for four years.
The committee cited his focus on a clear, simplified strategic plan to attain district goals. Also noted were his emphasis on district transparency for the community and straightforward communication with lawmakers.
The 2017 Superintendent of the Year will be announced Oct. 7 at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards (TASA/TASB) annual convention in Dallas. The district of the winning Superintendent of the Year receives a $5,000 award.
Comments