Mansfield council voices concerns over apartment-heavy mixed-use project

A mixed-use proposal billing itself as the southern gateway into Mansfield proposes 400 apartments too many for several City Council members.
The proposal is planned on 46 acres near the junction of South Main Street and U.S. 287, just south of Ramtech Building Systems. In addition to the four-story apartments, the project includes 60 single-family homes, a grocery store, retail shops, restaurants and parks.
The City Council voted 5-2 to give preliminary approval to the zoning change on first reading at its Aug. 28 meeting. Mayor David Cook and Councilman Terry Moore voted no.
Also, Councilman Larry Broseh said he would not support the project at second or third readings in September if the number of apartments isn’t reduced.
“I never really envisioned apartments being a gateway,” Broseh said. “I am really concerned that we’re getting saturated with apartments.”
The city already has several hundred multifamily rentals under construction now that will be finished in the next year.
‘Retail is dying’
Scott Polikov, president of Gateway Planning, said stores are looking for “walkable live, work and play” projects in today’s tough retail climate. The stores would focus on experience-oriented retail that people can’t get from online shopping.
“Retail is dying where there’s no one around in the evening,” Polikov said. “High-quality multifamily is a really important part of that. A multifamily project creates life. We’re seeing this all over Texas that places are developing cool environments like this.”
The development team has worked for a year to find the right mix of uses for the site.
“There’s virtually no big-boxes coming in,” Polikov said. “There’s no takers for fields of parking and strips of commercial.”
Councilman Cory Hoffman said he’s worried about the quality of the apartments but agrees they make a good buffer near Ramtech. He would rearrange the apartments to continue along the northern property line to South Main Street.
Polikov said he would take under consideration the council’s feedback about the number and layout of the apartments before the next regular meeting on Sept. 11.
Cook pointed out that if the existing zoning stays, the landowner could build gas stations or fast food restaurants on the site, which wouldn’t be desirable either.
“My preference is that we work together to get the best possible result for this property,” Cook said.
‘Busiest growth area in Mansfield’
The council members also want more details on the type of single-family housing that’s planned.
Polikov said they are considering a mix of attached and detached homes with small lots ranging from $350,000 to $500,000. The homes are meant for young professionals or empty-nesters.
That also raises concerns for Broseh.
“I promise I cannot go with exactly what I’m seeing here with the lot widths and heights,” Broseh said.
Another lingering issue is access off U.S. 287. Right now, the southbound U.S. 287 frontage road dead-ends just past Heritage Avenue. That already creates a dangerous situation for wide-load trucks leaving Ramtech, and adding hundreds of new residents will make it worse, said Mike Slataper, CEO of Ramtech.
“I think it’s going to be a nice development,” Slataper told the council. “My big, big concern is that if we can’t work it out, then I change my whole opinion and I’d be against this. Do you realize how dangerous it’s going to be? This is the busiest growth area in Mansfield and we don’t have a service road.”
The council directed staff to explore various options to build the frontage road, even if it’s temporary.
