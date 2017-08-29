No tax relief in proposed budget

Mansfield residents will not be getting any relief from the city this year, as the city proposed to maintain the tax rate at 71 cents for the 10th year in a row.
That means rising property valuations will again send tax bills soaring in Mansfield and there are no plans to offer a homestead exemption that other Tarrant County cities have.
City Manager Clayton Chandler said the $57.4 million budget pays for four new new police officers and three firefighters, a restructuring of the police pay structure, merit raises for all employees and major city projects.
"Mansfield is not the cheapest city in the North Texas area," Chandler told the City Council at an Aug. 22 budget meeting. "But it is the best. We are known for having a very strong management position and a strong financial policy."
The council will vote to adopt the budget and tax rate at three special meetings set for Sept. 6, 7 and 8.
Cities are facing increased pressure to go to the effective tax rate, which would raise the exact same amount of revenue as the city received the previous year. With new construction and rising property values on existing properties, Mansfield’s effective tax rate would be 68.1 cents, 2.9 cents lower than what’s proposed.
"The 68.1 cents assumes you can operate a city at the rate we’re growing," Chandler said. "We don’t govern the cost of gasoline, concrete, steel, technology or vehicles. You’re talking about some really significant cuts if we were to go that route and the citizens would notice those cuts. Our goal is to keep the service quality as good as it is today."
He added that the average homeowner with a $229,000 home would only save about $46 a year if the city went to the effective tax rate. Maintaining the 71 cent tax rate costs the average homeowner about $136 per month.
But that estimate assumes the home’s value hasn’t skyrocketed in the past two years, said Casey Lewis, a real estate agent and Mansfield resident.
If the valuation jumps by $20,000, the tax bill could increase by $300 a month.
Most of the blame falls on the Texas Legislature for not passing public school refinance in the recent regular and special sessions, Lewis said,
"They screwed up again this year," Lewis said. "The majority of that has to do with school funding."
About 60 percent of the tax bill in the city of Mansfield comes from the Mansfield school district.
Lewis urged the council to offer a homestead exemption.
"Find some way to give homeowners that have invested in the city relief," he said. "We don’t see an end to this growth that’s happening. People can’t afford their homes anymore so they’re moving to neighboring communities."
A general homestead exemption allows homeowners to shave a percentage of value off their homes before calculating the taxable value. The state caps the exemption at 20 percent.
The city has explored a homestead exemption but Chandler said, like lowering the tax rate, it would cost the city several million dollars and affect city services.
Mansfield isn’t alone as nearly half the cities in Tarrant County don’t offer a homestead exemption.
Other Tarrant County cities with higher tax rates than Mansfield include Blue Mound, Crowley, Kennedale, River Oaks, White Settlement, Burleson, Pelican Bay, Sansom Park, Fort Worth
Councilman Cory Hoffman said that while he supports lower taxes, this budget will hire the best police officers and firefighters to keep the city safe.
"There’s people out there willing to put their lives on the line every day for you and I," said Hoffman, who got emotional as his son is training to become a police officer. "I say it’s money well worth it. I think the budget is very reasonable. Very responsible."
Newly elected Councilman Terry Moore praised the city for running a "tight ship."
"We have high expectations in this community but I think you are delivering," Moore said.
Hotel/Motel Tax
In other business, community groups showed up to ask for their share of the hotel/motel occupancy tax dollars. The city estimates that it will collect $713,500 from that fund.
Local groups have requested $50,000 more than what the city expects to collect so some groups will not get what they ask for. The council will make that decision next month.
Here’s a look at what’s being requested:
▪ Mansfield Commission for the Arts (Music Alley/Artscapes): $53,365
▪ Discover Historic Mansfield (Third Thursdays, Painted Pianos and Farr Best Theater concerts) $17,400
▪ Applause Concert Series (Series of two concerts): $4,000
▪ MPM Music LLC: Mansfield’s Voice: $2,050
▪ The LOT Downtown (Free outdoor concerts): $101,220
▪ City of Mansfield CVB: $375,392
▪ Mansfield Police Department (Electronic message board): $19,000
▪ Explorer Post 1601 (Law enforcement Explorer Competition): $30,000
▪ Mansfield Historical Society (Museum): $34,500
▪ Pickled Mansfield Society (Pickle Parade Event): $53,115.80
▪ Mansfield Invitational Inc. (Spring Creek Classic, Spring Creek Invitational and Mansfield Invitational Volleyball Tournament Aug.18): $75,000.
