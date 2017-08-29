Tax rate sees slight increase

The Mansfield School District went back in time at its recent meeting, approving the same tax rate as the district had two years ago.
The board approved by a 7-0 vote a tax rate of $1.540. This breaks down to a maintenance and operations rate of $1.04 and a debt rate of $.5000 per $100 of property value.
This rate is the same as the 2015-2016 tax rate, but up slightly from the rate of $1.510 (1.04 for maintenance and operation, .4700 for debt service fund) during the 2016-17 school year.
The board opened the floor up for public comments, but no one spoke.
TEACHER RAISES
The board approved a 2 percent pay increase for teachers in the MISD, adding to an increase already approved for administrators, professionals, paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff.
The action on the proposed raise for teachers included in the budget previously approved this summer was delayed pending any legislative mandates. The special session ended Aug. 16 with no required mandates for the new school year.
This will provide an increase of $1,171.88 for 10-month teachers, with the 11- and 12-month calendars adjusted for the additional days.
MOUSER PILOT AGREEMENT
The board voted for the MISD to enter a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc.
Mouser requested that the MISD submit a letter recognizing that the foreign trade zone designation for its facility’s imported inventory and inventory held for export would be exempt from ad valorem tax.
"They provide employment for many of our families," MISD Superintendent Dr. Jim Vaszauskas said. "We're not giving anything away here. What we're doing is providing a legal way for Mouser to be competitive in their marketplace."
Based upon the PILOT agreement, the reduction in tax revenue would be calculated and paid directly to the district for any differences based upon the reduction in inventory valuation. After the first year, the state would contribute the amount due to the district based upon the maintenance and operation tax rate. The agreement also includes up to $7,500 allowance for contracted services to support the calculations needed for the annual payment due Feb. 1.
There is a provision that if there is a change in law that would detrimentally impact the financial consequences to the district, the district has the sole judgment and discretion on renegotiating the contract in order to protect the district from any financial loss.
ELC UPDATE
The board and those in attendance received an update on the progress of the Early Literacy Center (ELC) and its budget. The presentation was a preview of an upcoming more in-depth presentation as soon as September.
Plans include for the facility to have four pods (rooms) in which students can learn and have fun:
1. Space Concept includes interactive displays such as a rocket ship, images from the Hubble Telescope, and a Mars Moon activity table.
2. Let's Get Going Concept includes a teardrop trailer, 3D mobile hot air balloons, and a VW bus reading nook.
3. Wonderland Concept includes themes from stories, a large mushroom, caterpillar table , and a lily pad/popup pond reading nook.
4. Journey in Time Concept includes a dino dig, 3D scope of dinosaurs, and a build-a-dino interactive wall.
"The purpose is to improve the school readiness of young children using creative hands-on interactive experiences within a research-based early childhood program," said associate superintendent Holly Teague.
Teague said the ELC will provide opportunities for students in pre-K and kindergarten in the MISD, night and weekend experiences for all parents and children in the MISD, and summer camps with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
"We are doing it different and better," she said.
Teague said the facility will host 256 students in the morning and another 256 in the afternoon. It will also host a Preschool Program for Children with Disabilities (PPCD) students.
Teague cited research that shows the word gap between children of parents with two professions and children from parents in poverty is 30 million words at the end of age 3.
She also showed a statistic that shows quality childhood education provides an economic return of 7-10 percent annually in a community.
Associate Superintendent Brogden addressed the budget for the project and an additional cost that he said will have a guaranteed maximum price of $16.6 million. That is up from the original budget allocation of $13.7 million.
The original concept included three pods and a dozen classrooms. The extra cost is due to the fourth pod and interactive activities.
Brogden suggested additional funding could come from other areas that came in under budget, such as STEM ($711,000), student nutrition ($525,000), oil and gas ($800,000), up to over $1 million from the 2011 bond program.
Board member Sandra Vatthauer and president Raul Gonzalez suggested there is enough money left over from the 2011 bond program to cover all of the extra funding for the ELC.
"I wish I was a young kid being able to partake in this," Gonzalez said. "Holy mackerel, the opportunity for our kids is just incredible."
The ELC, scheduled to open in August 2018, will be named after Dr. Sarah Jandrucko, a retired area superintendent in the district. Community and staff members will vote on one of three names:
▪ Early Scholars Academy.
▪ Academy for Early Learners.
▪ Young Scholars Academy.
Earlier in the meeting the board approved the honoring of five individuals after whom educational facilities will be named. Along with Jandrucko, they are Jerry Knight (STEM Academy), Brenda Norwood (Elementary School No. 24), Alma Martinez (Intermediate School No. 7), and Charlene McKinzey (Middle School No. 7).
ACCOUNTABILITY RATING
The board received a presentation on the district's 2016-17 accountability rating from the Texas Education Association. All of the MISD campuses and the district received a Met Standards rating.
RECOGNITION FOR LONG SERVICE
The board recognized the following individuals resigning from the district after over 20 years of service in the education industry:
▪ Karen Crawford, Librarian at Brooks Wester Middle School, 21 years/15 with MISD, promotion in another district.
▪ Kaye Jones-McDonald, second-grade teacher, Janet Brockett Elementary, 20 years/12 with MISD, personal reasons.
▪ Angela Martin, AVID coordinator/student services department, 21 years/10 with MISD, personal reasons.
▪ Melinda Skarbek, AI teacher, special services department, 26 years/12 with MISD, promotion in another district.
