Lake Ridge sophomore to play at Carnegie Hall

An age-old joke among entertainers is "How do you get to Carnegie Hall?"
"Practice, practice, practice."
Well, Mansfield Lake Ridge sophomore Scott Sanders does indeed practice a lot - and it is no joke. He will be playing at New York's legendary Carnegie Hall on July 21.
Sanders, who plays French horn, is one of only 116 young musicians nationwide chosen to play in the 2017 National Youth Orchestra of the United States (NYO-USA). The orchestra consists of musicians ranging from ages 16-19 from 33 states.
Sanders is one of 13 youth in Texas to be chosen.
“I think it’s a great opportunity, and I’m so excited to be a part of it," Sanders said. "I knew they would announce the winners in February. So when I checked my email and saw that they picked me, I was running around. It felt really good."
Sanders and his fellow musicians have been in New York receiving world-class instruction. They will begin a tour on July 19 with a performance that will be broadcast on National Public Radio, followed by Carnegie Hall and a 16-day tour through Central and South America.
All expenses are paid by Carnegie Hall's Well Music Institute.
“It is a remarkable accomplishment for a student at such a young age to accomplish everything that he has," said Dr. Chuck Roe, Mansfield School District assistant fine arts director. "We as a district are so proud of the young man he has become, and we know that he will represent Mansfield ISD very well.”
To be part of NYO-USA, Sanders submitted an audio recording that was judged by top professional orchestra instructors.
Sanders has been playing French horn since sixth grade. He's been named an all-state musician as a freshman and sophomore. He wants to become a professional musician, teach high school band, or conduct a symphony orchestra.
"It's going to be an amazing summer," Sanders said. "I'm really honored to be part of the group."
