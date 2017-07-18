Mansfield News

July 18, 2017 10:20 AM

MISD students outperform state averages in STAAR tests

By Donald Williams

Assistant Superintendent of Communications & Marketing,

Mansfield ISD

The 2017 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) scores have been released and Mansfield ISD students exceeded state averages in every subject tested.

MISD students in grades 3-8 scored higher than the state average in reading, math, writing, science and social studies. State averages were also surpassed in the STAAR End-of-Course (EOC) exams, which assesses English I, English II, Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History classes.

The district exceeded the state's performance by 10 or more points in 12 of the 22 areas that were compared.

“Mansfield ISD is a destination district committed to excellence, and we’re proud of the hard work our students and staff put forth,” said Holly Teague, associate superintendent of curriculum, instruction and accountability. “We strive to make continuous improvements each year.”

2017 STAAR (Grades 3-8) Passing Rates

Reading

STATE/MANSFIELD ISD

Grade 3: 71 - 82

Grade 4: 69 - 81

Grade 5: 71 - 79

Grade 6: 67- 77

Grade 7: 72 - 83

Grade 8: 76 - 84

Math

STATE/MANSFIELD ISD

Grade 3: 76 - 86

Grade 4: 74 - 88

Grade 5: 81 - 88

Grade 6: 75 - 86

Grade 7: 68 - 82

Grade 8: 74 - 79

Writing

STATE/MANSFIELD ISD

Grade 4: 63 - 77

Grade 7: 68 - 79

Science

STATE/MANSFIELD ISD

Grade 5: 72 - 80

Grade 8: 74 - 81

Social Studies

STATE/MANSFIELD ISD

Grade 8: 62 - 72

2017 STAAR EOC Passing Rates

English I

STATE/MANSFIELD ISD

70 - 80

English II

STATE/MANSFIELD ISD

71 - 77

Algebra I

STATE/MANSFIELD ISD

87 - 89

Biology

STATE/MANSFIELD ISD

88 - 92

U.S. History

STATE/MANSFIELD ISD

93 - 96

