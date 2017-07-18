MISD students outperform state averages in STAAR tests

The 2017 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) scores have been released and Mansfield ISD students exceeded state averages in every subject tested.
MISD students in grades 3-8 scored higher than the state average in reading, math, writing, science and social studies. State averages were also surpassed in the STAAR End-of-Course (EOC) exams, which assesses English I, English II, Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History classes.
The district exceeded the state's performance by 10 or more points in 12 of the 22 areas that were compared.
“Mansfield ISD is a destination district committed to excellence, and we’re proud of the hard work our students and staff put forth,” said Holly Teague, associate superintendent of curriculum, instruction and accountability. “We strive to make continuous improvements each year.”
2017 STAAR (Grades 3-8) Passing Rates
Reading
STATE/MANSFIELD ISD
Grade 3: 71 - 82
Grade 4: 69 - 81
Grade 5: 71 - 79
Grade 6: 67- 77
Grade 7: 72 - 83
Grade 8: 76 - 84
Math
STATE/MANSFIELD ISD
Grade 3: 76 - 86
Grade 4: 74 - 88
Grade 5: 81 - 88
Grade 6: 75 - 86
Grade 7: 68 - 82
Grade 8: 74 - 79
Writing
STATE/MANSFIELD ISD
Grade 4: 63 - 77
Grade 7: 68 - 79
Science
STATE/MANSFIELD ISD
Grade 5: 72 - 80
Grade 8: 74 - 81
Social Studies
STATE/MANSFIELD ISD
Grade 8: 62 - 72
2017 STAAR EOC Passing Rates
English I
STATE/MANSFIELD ISD
70 - 80
English II
STATE/MANSFIELD ISD
71 - 77
Algebra I
STATE/MANSFIELD ISD
87 - 89
Biology
STATE/MANSFIELD ISD
88 - 92
U.S. History
STATE/MANSFIELD ISD
93 - 96
