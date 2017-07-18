MISD seeking two community members for naming committee

Mansfield ISD administration is seeking two community members who would like to be part of the Facility Naming Committee.
The committee will consist of two school board trustees, three staff members and two community members to help select the names of five MISD educational facilities.
The schools to be named are: the Early Literacy Center, the STEM Academy at Brooks Wester Middle School, Elementary School #24, Intermediate School #7 and Middle School #7.
For consideration to be a member of the naming committee, interested parties must be a resident of Mansfield ISD for more than five years, describe their MISD and community involvement, and be able to attend all meetings.
The meetings will be Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the MISD Center for the Performing Arts.
The deadline to submit is Friday, July 21.
All eligible submissions will be placed in a drawing. Two members and one alternate will be randomly selected to serve on the naming committee.
▪ Note: Those who are related to an individual who has been nominated as a facility name will not be eligible to become a member of the committee.
Comments