Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark to team with American Red Cross

Grand Prairie, TX—Epic Waters Indoors Waterpark has selected the American Red Cross as the authorized training provider for the park’s lifeguarding program.
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will utilize Red Cross’ training, certification, and continuing education for the estimated 100 lifeguards and lifeguard staff managers who will be responsible for guest safety related to the park’s multiple water slides, attractions, and pools.
Set to open in late 2017, the 80,000 square foot Grand Prairie-based family entertainment destination is expected to draw visitors from all points of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as well as tourists from other parts of Texas and neighboring states.
"We want to provide a fun-filled but safe environment for all of our guests, including children and people with special needs or limited swimming skills," explained Rick Coleman, the waterpark’s Principal and Senior Vice-President of Development and Operations. "In fact, guest safety is our top priority. That’s why we chose to partner with American Red Cross, the world’s number one-brand for lifeguarding and water safety."
The Red Cross will provide the park’s lifeguarding team members with lifeguard and CPR training that equips them to prevent, recognize, and respond to aquatic emergencies and provide lifesaving care for medical emergencies, injuries, or sudden illness.
"We are extremely pleased to be selected as the training provider for Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark," said Lainey Strohm, Aquatics Account Executive for American Red Cross. "Our Waterpark Skills content covers the unique aspects for waterpark lifeguarding and helps participants learn to act with speed and confidence in emergency situations both in and out of the water."
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark: [Set to open late 2017]:
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is an incredible 80,000 square-foot indoor/outdoor retractable-roof waterpark that’s open year round. Billed as a "cruise ship on land," the park features attractions for every member of the family, including waterslides, rides, private event areas and more.
Park amenities include:
▪ 9 waterslides/rides (including three "first of their kind" within the waterpark industry)
▪ An outdoor wave pool, lazy river, activity pool, children’s area, and an arcade
▪ Cabanas
▪ Full-service grill/bar and snack areas
▪ Private party/meeting areas (indoor and outdoor)
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is within walking distance of The Epic (set to open in 2018), and together represent an $88 million development project billed as the "finest recreation destination in all of America." The Epic will feature a number of activities including fitness equipment, indoor tracks, a digital library, a recording studio, culinary classes and many more. Outside both facilities lies a 5,000 seat amphitheater that will feature music and live acts. Over 2 miles of additional trails wind through the campus connecting to a state-of-the art, all-accessible interactive playground (PlayGrand Adventures).
