Mansfield News

July 18, 2017 10:11 AM

Up-close in Mansfield

INTRO TO FISHING

WHEN: Thursday, July 20 - 7 pm to 8 pm

Ready to cast your bait and reel in the big fish this summer, but not sure how or where to start? Join us for beginning fishing classes. We supply the equipment and bait!

This class is for junior anglers ages 3-16.

(All anglers over 16 years of age must have a valid Texas fishing license to fish in Mansfield Parks.)

Pre-registration required

COST: $7 early registration; $9 late registration

CONTACT INFORMATION: MAC 817-728-3680

FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE

MIDDLE SCHOOL: THE WORST YEARS OF MY LIFE (PG)

WHEN: Friday, July 21 - 3 pm to 5 pm

Join us for Family Movie Matinee at Mansfield Public Library. No registration is required, popcorn will be provided, and the movie is free.

COST: Free

CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello

TEXAS PREDATORS

WHEN: Saturday, July 22 - 10 am to 11 am

In honor of National Rat-catcher Day, we will learn about Texas predators of all sizes. After talking about native predators and their prey, we will take a hike to look for small predators that live at Oliver Nature Park. Each child/family must have at least one adult attending and registered for the program. We encourage this program for the whole family!

COST: $7 early registration, $9 late registration

CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY YARD SALE

The Mansfield Historical Society is having a fund-raising/yard sale at 114 JUNIPER STREET on Saturday, July 22. Sale begins at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GET GROWING MANSFIELD-PESTS & PEST CONTROL

WHEN: Saturday, July 22 - 10 am to 11 am

Attend the "Get Growing Mansfield" gardening series, taught by Mansfield resident, Mary Elizabeth Phillips at the Mansfield Farmer's Market. This series is sponsored by Mansfield Water Utilities.

Classes will be monthly and open to everyone - at any level of gardening. Attendees are entered into a prize drawing.

▪ July 22 - Pests & Pest Control

▪ August 19 - Home Harvest

▪ September 23 - Watering, Nutrients, & Pruning

▪ October 21 - Garden & Landscape Design

WHERE: The Garden Tent is located next to the snow cone stand.

COST: Free

CONTACT INFORMATION: water@mansfieldtexas.gov

MANSFIELD ROCKS

WHEN: Tuesday, July 25 - 2 pm to 3 pm

Join the sensation! Come create unique painted rocks to hide around Mansfield. Supplies are provided. Registration is required, registration will open two weeks prior to the program. Please register here.

COST: FREE

CONTACT INFORMATION: Yolanda Botello

LITTLE NATURALISTS

WHEN: Wednesday, July 26 - 9:30am to 10:15am

Come learn about nature through exploration! Preschoolers will read, sing, do crafts and have a hands-on nature experience each week with varying themes. Preregistration required. New this summer, two classes per week to accommodate more students! Wednesday & Thursday programs are identical, choose the date that works better for your schedule so you never have to miss a lesson!

Colors in Nature

07/26 9:30-10:15 AM W

07/27 9:30-10:15 AM Th

Insects

08/09 9:30-10:15 AM W

08/10 9:30-10:15 AM Th

Rockin' Fossils

08/23 9:30-10:15 AM W

08/24 9:30-10:15 AM Th

COST: $7 per child with early registration; $9 per child late registration - $2 per child discount for MAC members

*First time participants must visit the MAC to create a free account, online registration available after that

CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680

