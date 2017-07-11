Mansfield school leader competes for award

Superintendent Jim Vaszauskas will represent Mansfield ISD and the North Texas region at a state competition where he could win a $5,000 prize.
Vaszauskas was named the 2017 Region 11 Superintendent of the Year, beating out 77 public school districts and 52 charter schools. He’ll compete against superintendents from across the state at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards (TASA/TASB) convention on Oct. 6.
The award is sponsored by the TASB and recipients are nominated by their school boards for strong leadership skills, dedication to improving the quality of education in their school district, commitment to public support and involvement and the ability to build good relations among employees.
"Dr. V gave us several snippets showing his good leadership, but I was most impressed when he discussed how Mansfield ISD measures success," Ralph Kunkel, board trustee for Birdville ISD, said in a press release. "In particular, he discussed their strategic plan called Vision 2020, which looks at readiness in early ages. algebra I readiness in high school and graduate with certification/college honors."
Under his leadership, the Vision 2020 strategic plan requires that students read on level or higher by third grade, demonstrate mastery of algebra I by the end of 9th grade, graduate with 24 college hours or industry certification, participate in extra or co-curricular activities and that parents have choices with their educational opportunity.
Vaszauskas has 30 years experience in education, including eight years with Mansfield ISD. He’s been superintendent for four years.
Comments