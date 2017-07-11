Mansfield Police Report

June 29
Morgan Ann Avenue, 2600 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and a white 2007 Ford F150 was damaged, totaling $100 in loss.
Farmington Drive, 1700 block: A burglar attempted to enter a locked a white 2007 Chevy Cobalt the doors were damaged, totaling $1,400 in loss.
E. Dallas Street, 700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Nicklaus Avenue, 4200 block: A burglar entered a locked a black 2013 Cadillac Escalade and seats were stolen, totaling $3,000 in loss.
FM 157, 2800 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and a glass door was damaged, totaling $450 in loss.
Matlock Road, 2600 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Terrapin Trail, 100 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
June 30
N. US 360, 800 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Copper Cove Circle, 4900 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2012 Toyota Highlander and two pairs of reading glasses, a Michael Kors handbag, a Michael Kors wallet, a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, a Toyota car remote, a driver’s license and $15 in currency, totaling $816 in loss.
E. Dallas Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for possession of alcohol by a minor.
Morning Glory Lane, 400 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2016 Ford Fusion and 12 Texas Rangers tickets were stolen, totaling $2,000 in loss.
July 1
Pond Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
S. US 287, 900 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Alamo Drive, 4000 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
Heritage Parkway, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an invalid license.
FM 1187, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
N. Main Street, 900 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an invalid license.
July 2
N. Main Street, 2800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
S. US 287, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
E. Broad Street, 700 block: An individual was arrested for organized retail theft.
Matlock Road, 3200 block: A burglar entered a locked Mitsubishi, damaging windows and $400 in currency, a purse, a driver’s license, a social security card, a Shell rewards card and an iPhone were stolen, totaling $760 in loss.
E. Broad Street, 700 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 2500 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: A theft was reported, and a boy’s bicycle was stolen, totaling $200 in loss.
E. Broad Street, 700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
July 3
W. Debbie Lane, 600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Matlock Road, 2900 block: A theft occurred and $18,000 in currency was stolen.
Hillcrest Street, 600 block: An individual was arrested for criminal mischief.
Matlock Road, 3000 block: A theft was reported and three Bud Light beers, one Dos Equis 12 pack of beer, one Lipton tea pack, one package of Pamper’s diapers and one package of Pamper’s baby wipes were stolen, totaling $89.04 in loss.
Heritage Parkway, 500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Everglade Drive, 600 block: A burglar entered a locked black Ford F150 and a Smith and Wesson handgun was stolen, totaling $300 in loss.
July 4
Legacy Way, 800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
N. Holland Road, 800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
S. Wisteria Street, 600 block: An individual as arrested for possession of marijuana.
E. Broad Street, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
July 5
N. Main Street, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of a drug.
Comments