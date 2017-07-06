New principal named at Cora Spencer Elementary

The new principal of Cora Spencer ElementaryA new principal has been named at Cora Spencer Elementary School. Georgie Swize was approved for the position at the June 20 called board meeting.
Swize has 19 years of experience. She started her career as a teacher and coach. She has also been an assistant principal and associate principal at the intermediate and middle school level.
As principal, Swize said her goal is to build relationships and sustain success.
“I want to sustain and build on the processes at Cora Spencer that have provided students and teachers opportunities to learn and grow at high levels,” said Swize. “By building strong relationships and developing the inherent leadership talents of students and staff, Cora Spencer Elementary will continue to be an example of excellence in Mansfield ISD.”
The Texas native said her passion for being an educator started at an early age. She always loved being around children, and her own love for learning led to a desire to teach.
“I had many teachers who made a difference in my life, and I feel the need to give that gift back to children today,” Swize added.
Swize earned her Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from Mid-America Bible College (now Mid-America Christian University) in Oklahoma City, Okla., and a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction from The University of Texas at Arlington. She holds principal certification and is working on obtaining a Doctorate of Education from Dallas Baptist University.
The official start date for Swize is July 17. She said she is looking forward to meeting all of her students and parents in August.
