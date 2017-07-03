Thousands turned out for Mansfield’s Rockin’ 4th of July event Monday night at Big League Dreams.
Thousands turned out for Mansfield’s Rockin’ 4th of July event Monday night at Big League Dreams. Lance Winter Mansfield News-Mirror
Thousands turned out for Mansfield’s Rockin’ 4th of July event Monday night at Big League Dreams. Lance Winter Mansfield News-Mirror

Mansfield News

July 03, 2017 11:33 PM

Thousands gather for Rockin’ 4th of July show

By Lance Winter

lwinter@star-telegram.com

Thousands of people - their patriotism in full display - turned out in big numbers to celebrate Americas 241st birthday during Mansfield’s Rockin’ 4th of July event at the Big League Dreams Sports Park.

Festivities took place Monday at 7 p.m. culminating with the highly anticipated fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. The free event marked the 10th anniversary of Rockin’ 4th which had numerous activities such as a kids triathlon, live music and food.

"This is a great community gathering,” said Mansfield City Manager Clayton Chandler. “It’s so popular because of the security here. It’s one of the only events of this caliber you can go and have EMS on hand and have total security in a confined area. I think it's a great family event."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief

Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief 1:17

Mansfield firefighter takes down would-be thief
Firsthand tour of Las Vegas Trail 1:41

Firsthand tour of Las Vegas Trail
Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington 1:21

Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos