Thousands gather for Rockin’ 4th of July show

Thousands of people - their patriotism in full display - turned out in big numbers to celebrate Americas 241st birthday during Mansfield’s Rockin’ 4th of July event at the Big League Dreams Sports Park.
Festivities took place Monday at 7 p.m. culminating with the highly anticipated fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. The free event marked the 10th anniversary of Rockin’ 4th which had numerous activities such as a kids triathlon, live music and food.
"This is a great community gathering,” said Mansfield City Manager Clayton Chandler. “It’s so popular because of the security here. It’s one of the only events of this caliber you can go and have EMS on hand and have total security in a confined area. I think it's a great family event."
