City has $11 million in roadwork on tap

Mansfield is spending more than $11 million on three massive road projects that could alleviate congestion at the city’s biggest pain points.
Those include improving access to U.S. 287, extending Mouser Way to the highway and widening Debbie Lane. All the projects will be going on simultaneously and are funded entirely by the city.
"It will reduce congestion at some of the more congested intersections that we have now so that’s a benefit," said Bart VanAmburgh, city engineer.
Changes coming to U.S. 287
The new southbound exit ramp for U.S. 287 at Walnut Creek Drive opened earlier this month as a harbinger of bigger things to come in that area. The new ramp is closer to Home Depot, allowing drivers to exit the highway and access the stores in that shopping center.
Work is progressing now on the new U-turn lane that will allow drivers to go from northbound to southbound U.S. 287 without sitting through the traffic light at Debbie Lane. That project is scheduled for completion in August, VanAmburgh said.
"It will reduce congestion for the frontage road signals," VanAmburgh said.
On the northbound side, the on-ramp for U.S. 287 will also move farther down the frontage road closer to the Buffalo Wild Wings.
The final piece of the U.S. 287 improvements will create a new exit off U.S. 287 for Debbie Lane near the Taco Bueno. Currently, drivers have to take the Walnut Creek exit and sit through a traffic light.
"It enables them to get right to those businesses without going through a signal," VanAmburgh said.
The relocations of the northbound entrances and exits to U.S. 287 are scheduled for completion by March. The project cost $4.2 million.
Mouser Way completion
Mouser Way has been built in stages as Mouser Electronics expands over the years. The road currently dead ends 2,000 feet away from the southbound U.S. 287 frontage road.
Construction will start on the final stretch in July to connect Mouser Way to the frontage road. Combine that with the relocated exit ramp on the southbound frontage and drivers could get off the highway, turn on Mouser Way and access Mouser Electronics, Legacy High School or turn south on F.M. 157 to head to downtown Mansfield.
The project cost $2 million and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018.
Debbie Lane overhaul
Drivers who frequent Debbie Lane between F.M. 157 and North Main Street will be in for some traffic headaches for the next year.
The $5.1 million project will widen that stretch of Debbie Lane from a four-lane road with a center turn lane to a six-lane thoroughfare with a median and left-turn lanes.
The current asphalt road is in poor condition and doesn’t have enough lanes, VanAmburgh said.
Workers will tear up one side at a time, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction.
The 3,700 foot stretch of road is scheduled to be completed by June 2018.
