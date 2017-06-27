MHS Men's Choir joins select group

There are some sweet sounds coming from the Mansfield School District.
On the heels of the band program receiving an elite accolade, the Mansfield High School Men's Choir has now been selected to sing at the 2018 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Clinic/Convention. The event, considered the nation's premier music educators convention, will be held in San Antonio in February of 2018.
The convention hosts more than 27,000 music educators from elementary through college annually. The best musicians in Texas are selected to perform on the final day.
Mansfield is the only high school men's choir that was invited.
“Being chosen to perform at the TMEA Convention is a great honor, and we are all incredibly excited about it," said MHS Choir Director Reginal Wright. "This achievement brings recognition to MISD music and to men's choirs in general.
"Right now, we’re in preparation mode. We are holding auditions for the group and selecting repertoire for the concert.”
MISD Assistant Fine Arts Director Chuck Roe said the Mansfield High Men's Choir is the first high school group from the MISD to be chosen for the elite event. Mary Orr Intermediate School was selected in 2016.
“This is a tremendous honor for the kids, and it’s surely a reflection of the hard work and dedication that the choir students have shown under the direction of choir director Reginal Wright and associate director Dr. Jane Andrews,” said MISD Fine Arts Director Dr. Russell Sanders.
"All of the MISD choirs work very hard and earn superior ratings in competitions," he said. "The Mansfield High School Men’s Choir is no different. They worked really hard and sounded really great. The adjudicators that choose the group to perform at the TMEA Conference found something special in them."
Roe said there will be several concerts leading up the TMEA performance, including a big concert in the fall.
Earlier this spring two bands from the MISD were chosen to play at the 2017 Midwest Clinic in Chicago Dec. 20-23. The Summit High School wind symphony and the T.A. Howard Middle School honor bands were selected for the largest instrumental music education conference in the world.
This is also the first time Mansfield has been selected for that elite event that bills itself as a showcase for the finest performances from around the world. The Midwest Clinic has been doing so since 1946.
Comments