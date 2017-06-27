Methodist Mansfield tops out Professional Building II

More than 120 community leaders, physicians, construction workers and board members gathered on the south campus of Methodist Mansfield Thursday to celebrate the placement of the final steel beam for the Professional Office Building II.
Set to open in winter 2017, the 82,000-square-foot $11.8 million dollar building is being built by contractor Skiles Group & GCC Enterprises, Inc.; architect Perkins + Will; and engineer WSP/CCRD. The topping out ceremony recognizes the safe and successful completion of the building’s steel infrastructure, and is an important milestone in the project.
This four-floor facility will afford more physicians the ability to office on Methodist Mansfield’s campus and ensure physicians have accessibility to the hospital in times of need. It will also make it more convenient for patients.
