New principal named at Donna Shepard Intermediate

Donna Shepard Intermediate School will begin the 2017-18 school year with a new principal in place. Matthew Brown has been named as the campus administrator. His start date is July 17.
Brown has been an educator for 17 years. He started his career as a first-grade teacher and has taught fourth and sixth grades. He said he is excited to come to Mansfield ISD and continue the tradition of setting each student up for success.
“My goal for Donna Shepard is to serve the students, staff, parents and community in a way that supports a positive school culture in which the relationships we build and the relevant and rigorous instruction we provide leads to the highest levels of learning for each individual student,” said Brown. “I also want to invest in every Donna Shepard student by helping them find a co-curricular or extracurricular activity that strengthens their confidence, character or desire to perform at a high level.”
The new principal said a quote from Flip Flippen says it best, “If you have a child's heart, you have their mind.” He said with that statement as the school’s compass, they can continue leading the charge at Shepard Intermediate School.
“I want parents and students to know that my door is always open. If there is ever anything I can do to support them or make their time at Donna Shepard more impactful, I want to know,” he added.
Brown earned his Bachelor of Music from The University of Texas at Arlington and a Master of Arts in Educational/Administration and Supervision from University of Phoenix. He also holds a National Principal Mentor Certification from the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP).
