Epic Waters launches contest to recognize exceptional community members

Grand Prairie, TX—Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is asking residents of North Texas and beyond to nominate community members who are making extraordinary contributions of service to others, or who inspire others by their ability to overcome adversity on a daily basis.
Using a written document of 500 words or less, OR a one-minute video, contestants will describe someone they know or admire who is making a true difference in the lives of others, whether through volunteer work, community service, caregiving, or by overcoming adversity in a way that inspires others.
"To ‘Live Life Epic’ is to serve and inspire your community," explained Rick Coleman, the waterpark’s Principal and Senior Vice President of Development and Operations. "Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark and the entire Epic complex are only possible thanks to the community, so recognizing and showing our appreciation for the exceptional people locally and around the nation is our priority."
The contest will run through July 1, and is open to Grand Prairie residents as well as those outside the Grand Prairie community. Ten Grand Prize winners will be selected by a panel of judges. Five winners will be selected from the Grand Prairie area, and five will come from locations all throughout the nation. Winning contestants, as well as the subjects of their winning essays and/or videos, will receive two 4-packs of annual passes, one for Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, and one for The Epic.
Winning videos will be posted on the Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark and The Epic websites, as well as posted and distributed through other venues and platforms. Complete contest details can be found at epicwatersgp.com/livelifeepic.
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is an incredible 80,000 square-foot indoor/outdoor retractable-roof waterpark that is open year round. With its November 2017 opening in-sight, the park features attractions for every member of the family, including waterslides, rides, private event areas, and more. The Epic, opening in early 2018, is a $75 million development project billed as the "finest recreation destination in all of America," which will feature a recording studio, film-editing bays, a theater, an indoor adventure track, a cooking theater, a spa, and more.
For questions or additional information regarding the contest, please contact Rhonda Aghamalian at 972-824-1455 or at ra@branderamarketing.com.
