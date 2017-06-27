Mansfield Police Report

June 15
Cains Lane, 2000 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2015 Lexus Rx350 and a driver’s license plate and $10 in currency were stolen, totaling $70 in loss.
N. US 287, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Dover Heights Trail, 1200 block: An incident involving a missing juvenile was reported.
N. Main Street, 1000 block: An incident involving assault by contact was reported.
E. Broad Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Matlock Road, 300 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. Main Street, 2800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
June 16
FM 157, 2800 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired registration.
FM 157, 2400 block: Two individuals were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
FM 157, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for unlawful use of a vehicle.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for indecency with a minor
W. Debbie Lane, 600 block: An individual was arrested for resisting arrest.
Heritage Parkway, 400 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2015 Chevy Tahoe, damaging windows and a clutch purse, two pairs of headphones, one lipstick and miscellaneous coupons were stolen, totaling $232 in loss.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
N. US 287, 200 block: An individual was arrested for fraudulent use of identifying information.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
June 17
N. US 287, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. US 287, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
N. US 287, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
E. Broad Street, 3300 block: A theft occurred and a white gold diamond ring was stolen, totaling $3,000 in loss.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
FM 157, 2000 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2013 Ford F150 and an Echo leaf blower, an Echo weed eater and a Poulan chain saw were stolen, totaling $949.98 in loss.
Heritage Parkway, 400 block: A burglar entered a locked blue 2008 Nissan Altima and a driver’s license, a Guess handbag, three credit cards, a social security card, a medical insurance card, a LG cell phone, miscellaneous property and $80 in currency were stolen, totaling $900 in loss.
Fort Worth Street, 600 block: A burglar entered a locked blue 2013 Ford F150 and a Dell laptop, a Swiss backpack, a disk drive, an AT&T hotspot, six thumbdrives and miscellaneous property were stolen, totaling $905 in loss.
E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An incident involving harassment was reported.
June 18
Mallard Circle, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for assault and impeding breath and circulation.
N. US 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
W. Debbie Lane, 500 block: An individual was arrested for failure to display license plate.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 300 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
N. Main Street, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
June 19
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Misty Mesa Trail, 100 block: A theft occurred and a license plate was stolen, totaling $0 in loss.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for failure to identify as a fugitive.
N. US 287, 100 block: A theft occurred and four Nike shirts, a Nike men’s jogging pants, four pairs of Levi jeans, one Levi shirt, one Marc Anthony shirt and a pair of Marc Anthony jeans were stolen, totaling $528.47 in loss.
Kings Way Drive, 600 block: A theft occurred and $1,000 in currency was stolen.
June 20
Nelson Wyatt Road, 2300 block: A theft occurred and a Stihl leaf blower was stolen, totaling $400 in loss.
N. US 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain responsibility.
Thousand Oaks Drive, 100 block: A burglar attempted to enter a locked Jeep Cherokee, damaging windows and totaling $400 in loss.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
N. US 360, 300 block: A theft occurred and a white 2004 Chevy Avalanche, a toolbox, a set of Calloway golf clubs, seven fishing poles and a Phoenix stereo amplifier were stolen, totaling $11,350 in loss.
June 21
N. US 360, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Smith Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for discharge/display of a firearm.
N. US 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
FM 157, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
N. US 360, 1400 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and a black 2017 Dodge Challenger was damaged, totaling $1,100 in loss.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for forgery.
S. Main Street, 500 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Country Club Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
