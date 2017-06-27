Up-close in Mansfield

LITTLE NATURALISTS
WHEN: Wednesday, June 28 - 9:30am to 10:15am
Come learn about nature through exploration! Preschoolers will read, sing, do crafts and have a hands-on nature experience each week with varying themes. Preregistration required. New this summer, two classes per week to accommodate more students! Wednesday & Thursday programs are identical, choose the date that works better for your schedule so you never have to miss a lesson!
Dragonflies
06/28 9:30-10:15 AM W
06/29 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Decomposers
7181 07/12 9:30-10:15 AM W
7187 07/13 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Colors in Nature
07/26 9:30-10:15 AM W
07/27 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Insects
08/09 9:30-10:15 AM W
08/10 9:30-10:15 AM Th
Rockin' Fossils
08/23 9:30-10:15 AM W
08/24 9:30-10:15 AM Th
COST: $7 per child with early registration
$9 per child late registration
$2 per child discount for MAC members
▪ First time participants must visit the MAC to create a free account, online registration available after that
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680.
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE: NINE LIVES (PG)
WHEN: Friday, June 30 - 3pm to 5pm
Join us for Family Movie Matinee at Mansfield Public Library. No registration is required, popcorn will be provided, and the movie is free.
COST: Free
RED WHITE & ROCKIN' KIDS' TRIATHLON
WHEN: Sunday, July 2
Kids from across the area gather in Mansfield each July for the Red, White & Rockin Kids' Triathlon, held at Hawaiian Falls Waterpark and Big League Dreams Ballpark as part of our annual Fourth of July celebration. Juniors (6-10Y) start with a 130 meter swim, followed by a 3.1 mile bike ride and half-mile race. Seniors (11-15Y) swim for 200 meters, bike for 6.2 miles and run a full mile.
ROCKIN 4TH OF JULY
WHEN: Monday, July 3
Mansfield's favorite summer tradition is back for its tenth year, the Rockin 4th of July Celebration!
Join us for food, games and fabulous fireworks at Big League Dreams.
COST: FREE!
Bring cash for food vendors and some activities. Parking and entrance free.
INTRO TO FISHING
WHEN: Thursday, July 6 - 9am to 10a.m.
Ready to cast your bait and reel in the big fish this summer, but not sure how or where to start? Join us for beginning fishing classes. We supply the equipment and bait!
This class is for junior anglers ages 3-16.
(All anglers over 16 years of age must have a valid Texas fishing license to fish in Mansfield Parks.)
Pre-registration required
COST: $7 early registration
$9 late registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: MAC 817-728-3680
HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DROPOFF
WHEN: Thursday, July 6 - 3pm to 7pm
The Environmental Collection Center is the City's permanent drop off facility for unwanted household hazardous materials (anything with a warning label), electronics and recyclables. This facility is operated by the City's Environmental Services Department and is open the second Saturday of every month from 10 am - 3 pm, and the Thursday and Friday before the second Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Staff will be onsite to remove materials from vehicles. All participants are asked to remain in the their vehicles. Please follow the traffic flow described on the map below.
Proof of Mansfield residency is required. Driver's licenses are required.
Materials from businesses will be turned away.
WHERE: Mansfield Environmental Collection Center
COST: Free
