Rockin’ 4th promises patriotic festive spectacle

Mansfield skies will shine bright for the 10th year in a row as the city celebrates Independence Day with its Rockin’ 4th of July event.
The free community event, scheduled for Monday, July 3, is one of the city’s most popular with more than 13,000 visitors gathering at Big League Dreams Ballpark for the patriotic spectacle.
"It’s hard to believe 10 years have passed since we started this annual tradition," said Mayor David L. Cook. "Each year it has grown and now Rockin’ 4th of July is one of the region’s top Independence Day celebrations. Families choose to come to our event because it’s a fun, safe and festive way to enjoy the holiday. And the fireworks are spectacular."
Never content to do the minimum, the City of Mansfield’s celebration is far more than just a firework show. Games, food and live music run continuously throughout the evening to entertain guests.
"Rockin’ 4th is a great event because there’s just so much going on," said Special Events Supervisor Angie Henley. "We’ve got something for everyone to do while waiting for the fireworks show, so you’re not sitting around getting bored. It’s more like the fireworks are a celebratory end to a great community day."
PARKING
No parking is available at Big League Dreams. All guests are directed to park at Mansfield ISD’s Vernon Newsom Stadium, 3700 E Broad St. Free shuttle buses will begin running from the stadium to the ballpark at 6:45 p.m., and with more than 25 buses running continuously through the night, it shouldn’t take long to get everyone to the fun quickly.
WHAT TO BRING
Guests should bring blankets or towels to sit on; chairs are allowed but should be small and easily carried onto shuttle buses. Some food and drink vendors will not accept credit cards, so bring cash just in case.
WHAT NOT TO BRING
Coolers and any outside food/drink are NOT allowed inside the stadium, and will be taken at the gate. Pets are also not welcome, and will be turned away with their owners. All other facility guidelines are also in effect: no illegal drugs or weapons allowed, all city and state laws will be strictly enforced by on-site police to protect the safety of all guests.
WHAT TO DO
Two of the four ballfields open during the event will be full of free games and activities. Children will enjoy the bounce houses, slides and carnival-style games. Older kids can try out the rock climbing wall, home run derby, tennis games or smash car.
FIREWORKS
This year’s fireworks show will be even bigger than before, with 2,500 pounds of explosives sailing into the Mansfield sky at approximately 9:30 p.m. and lasting 22 minutes. Since all lights in the stadium will go out, an announcement will be made 10 minutes before the show begins so visitors can safely reach their seats.
LEAVING THE STADIUM
After the fireworks show, guests will be directed to follow the large electronic signs to exit the facility. Shuttle buses will begin running at 10 p.m. and should have everyone cleared out within the hour. City leaders stress the event is well organized and fully staffed, but guests should still remember to be patient with the process, as moving that many people is simply a complicated, time consuming process.
"Community fireworks celebrations are a big part of Independence Day in America," said Belinda Willis, director of communications and marketing for the city. "For the last 10 years, Mansfield residents have been able to enjoy a spectacular show right in their own backyard. It's the one community event people look forward to every year."
For more information about the annual Rockin Fourth of July event, visit MansfieldTexas.gov/rockin4th or follow the city on Facebook for the latest updates, Facebook.com/CityMansfieldTx.
