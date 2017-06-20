City seeking applicants to fill boards and commission vacancies

The Mansfield City Council is currently accepting applications from residents interested in volunteering their service on one of the City’s boards or commissions.
“Volunteers are important to any city and those serving on our boards and commissions play a vital role in helping shape our community,” said Mayor David L. Cook. “The more citizens are involved, the better.”
Boards seeking applicants include the Planning & Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Mansfield Economic Development Corporation, Mansfield Park Facilities Development Corporation, Library Advisory Board, Keep Mansfield Beautiful Commission, Historic Landmark Commission, and Mansfield Commission for the Arts. More information about the duties of each board can be found on the City website at www.mansfieldtexas.gov.
Applications will be accepted thru July 31 and reviewed by the City Council during the month of August. Appointments will be finalized in September with new appointees beginning their service October 1st.
Anyone interested in serving is encouraged to submit an application no later than July 31. Completed applications should be forwarded to City Secretary Jeanne Heard at 1200 E. Broad Street, Mansfield, TX 76063 or emailed to jeanne.heard@mansfield
texas.gov. An application may be obtained at City Hall or by visiting the City’s webpage at www.mansfieldtexas.gov.
For more information, please contact the City Secretary’s Office at 817-276-4204.
